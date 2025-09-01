'Govinda and I weren't friends': Producer Pahlaj Nihalani's surprising revelation

Producer Pahlaj Nihalani , who has produced several films starring Govinda , recently opened up about their personal relationship. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, he surprisingly revealed that while they have worked together on popular films like Ilzaam and Aankhen, they were never friends. "Govinda and I were never friends," he said.

Insecurity Nihalani reveals Govinda had a complex about Rohan Kapoor Nihalani spoke about Govinda's early career struggles, revealing that he had a complex about his Love 86 co-star Rohan Kapoor. "Govinda worked with Rohan Kapoor in Love 86. Rohan was the son of legendary playback singer Mahendra Kapoor." "Govinda had this complex that 'this guy Rohan always arrived in a car in front of me, while I traveled in an auto.'"

Producer's counsel 'We have family terms like that but...' Nihalani advised Govinda to buy a car, especially after he got a project with Vinod Mehra, who had given him ₹50,000. "He bought that. He brought his new car from the showroom to my party at Holiday Inn and gave a ride to me and my wife." "So we have family terms like that, but we were never friends," he added.

Debut hurdles When Govinda's debut film faced distribution issues Nihalani also reminisced about the time when Govinda's debut film faced distribution issues. "I had introduced Govinda, but he did his uncle's film Tan-Badan first. The film's one reel was ready, but no distributor agreed to take it." "But I didn't know about that. He didn't tell me this because the film temporarily shut down. After his debut film Love 86 (1986), he became popular," he shared.