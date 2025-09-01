Next Article
'Satya' duo Varma, Bajpayee reunite for 'Police Station Mein Bhoot'
Ram Gopal Varma and Manoj Bajpayee are teaming up again after almost 30 years for "Police Station Mein Bhoot," a horror-comedy that also stars Genelia D'Souza.
The film just wrapped its first shooting schedule and centers on a fun twist: what happens when the police—usually the ones we turn to for help—find themselves scared out of their wits?
Varma on why he chose to return to horror genre
Varma shared how working with Bajpayee again is both nostalgic and exciting, especially since their last big collaboration was "Satya" back in 1998.
He's hoping the mix of Manoj's intensity and Genelia's vulnerability will shake up typical horror vibes.
With its offbeat story and strong cast, "Police Station Mein Bhoot" is already creating some buzz among movie fans.