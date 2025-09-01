'Satya' duo Varma, Bajpayee reunite for 'Police Station Mein Bhoot' Entertainment Sep 01, 2025

Ram Gopal Varma and Manoj Bajpayee are teaming up again after almost 30 years for "Police Station Mein Bhoot," a horror-comedy that also stars Genelia D'Souza.

The film just wrapped its first shooting schedule and centers on a fun twist: what happens when the police—usually the ones we turn to for help—find themselves scared out of their wits?