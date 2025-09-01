Pratibha Ranta joins 'Munjya 2'? Here's what we know
What's the story
Pratibha Ranta, known for her role in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, has been roped in to star in Munjya 2, reported Box Office Worldwide. The news comes after the success of the first installment starring Abhay Verma and Sharvari in the lead roles. Ranta's role in Munjya 2 is not necessarily a replacement for Sharvari's character, but could introduce a new storyline altogether.
Character development
Ranta is reportedly not replacing Sharvari
Ranta's involvement in Munjya 2 could mean her character will either create a new arc or have an unexpected link with the previous films. The sequel is expected to go on floors by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, Verma and Sharvari will return for brief appearances in the upcoming film, added the report. An official confirmation about Ranta's involvement in the sequel is awaited.
Sequel expectations
'Munjya' was a box office success
Munjya 2 is expected to be a thrilling ride for audiences, combining elements of horror, comedy, and folklore. The first film was a box office hit, grossing over ₹100 crore. It also starred Mona Singh, Bhagyashree Limaye, and Suhas Joshi in key roles. The project is a part of Maddock Films's horror-comedy universe, which also includes Stree and Stree 2, among others.