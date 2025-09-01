'Jay Kelly' might finally get Adam Sandler an Oscar nomination

Hollywood actor Adam Sandler 's latest film, Jay Kelly, has been bringing in rave reviews for his performance. The movie, directed by Noah Baumbach and co-starring Laura Dern , premiered at the Telluride Film Festival recently. During the event, Sandler joined Baumbach and Dern on stage as the director received a Silver Medallion tribute. Despite his commercial success over the years, Sandler has never been considered a serious contender for the Academy Awards . This might change now.

Role details Sandler's character could resonate with Academy voters In Jay Kelly, Sandler plays Ron, a dedicated manager to fictional movie star Jay Kelly (George Clooney). This character could resonate with voters as he embodies the unsung heroes of Hollywood who work tirelessly behind the scenes, noted Variety. Critics have previously lauded Sandler's performances in films like Paul Thomas Anderson's Punch-Drunk Love, the Safdie brothers' Uncut Gems and Jeremiah Zagar's basketball drama Hustle. But it was never enough to earn him an Oscar nod.

Film's themes Reviews of 'Jay Kelly' and Sandler's performance Despite Clooney's star power, Sandler is the film's emotional core. His deadpan humor and unexpected depth have been praised even as reviews for Jay Kelly have been good, rather than glowing. The film also features Billy Crudup in a scene-stealing role and Dern adding gravitas to the narrative. The story delves into themes of fame, artistry, and sacrifice - elements that could resonate with Academy voters.