'Bharatiya Sena': Kailash Kher's song features Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh Entertainment Sep 01, 2025

Kailash Kher just dropped a new track, "Bharatiya Sena," and it's not your usual tribute—this one highlights the strength and confidence of the Indian Armed Forces.

The song, which features spoken parts by Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, was created after the government approached Kher with the idea and took over three months to put together.