Next Article
'Bharatiya Sena': Kailash Kher's song features Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh
Kailash Kher just dropped a new track, "Bharatiya Sena," and it's not your usual tribute—this one highlights the strength and confidence of the Indian Armed Forces.
The song, which features spoken parts by Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, was created after the government approached Kher with the idea and took over three months to put together.
Kher hopes to inspire listeners through this track
Kher says he poured authenticity and pride into every note, hoping to inspire listeners much like a soldier's march does.
The music video adds to the vibe, showing off the spirit and scale of India's military—meant to leave you feeling proud and energized.