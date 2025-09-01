Indraprastha Gas shares gain 2% on yearly profit drop

Quarterly revenue dips, but net profit inched up

For the June 2025 quarter, revenue dipped slightly to ₹3,914 crore, but net profit inched up to ₹353 crore from March's ₹345 crore—so not all bad news!

Over the years, Indraprastha Gas has kept investors interested with moves like a stock split in November 2017 and bonus shares back in January 2015.