Indraprastha Gas shares gain 2% on yearly profit drop
Indraprastha Gas shares went up 2% on Monday, closing at ₹210.91—even though the company's yearly net profit dropped to ₹1,351 crore in FY25 from ₹1,642 crore last year.
Still, overall revenue for FY25 stood strong at ₹14,927 crore.
Quarterly revenue dips, but net profit inched up
For the June 2025 quarter, revenue dipped slightly to ₹3,914 crore, but net profit inched up to ₹353 crore from March's ₹345 crore—so not all bad news!
Over the years, Indraprastha Gas has kept investors interested with moves like a stock split in November 2017 and bonus shares back in January 2015.