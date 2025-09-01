US tech giants added 30,000 jobs in India last year
Between August 2024 and August 2025, US tech giants like Meta, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, and Google added over 30,000 new jobs in India—a 30% jump from last year and the biggest spike in three years.
What's wild is this happened while US-India trade tensions and tariffs were still making headlines.
Most of these new roles weren't just routine—they focused on AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and product engineering at mid to senior levels.
With high attrition (about 18-20%), total hires hit around 75,000 when you count replacements.
Plus, companies are doubling down with big investments in Indian offices and campuses.
For anyone interested in tech or global careers: India's clearly a hotspot for the future of innovation—even when times are tough globally.