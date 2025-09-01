Ather Energy's EL platform sparks investor interest, shares hit 52-week high

Ather's new EL platform and Rizta scooter

The EL platform is all about flexibility and future growth, with cool updates like AtherStack(tm) 7.0 (which lets you use your voice to control things) and super-fast chargers that cut charging time in half.

Ather also rolled out Infinite Cruise(tm), made for Indian roads, plus an upgraded Rizta scooter with a touchscreen dashboard and new riding mode.

CEO Tarun Mehta says these innovations are key for scaling up production at their Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility as demand keeps climbing.