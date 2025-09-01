Ather Energy's EL platform sparks investor interest, shares hit 52-week high
Ather Energy's shares jumped 5.1% to a 52-week high of ₹476 right after they showed off their new EL next-generation scooter platform at their Ather Community Day 2025 event.
This move has sparked a lot of excitement—Ather's stock is up 35% over the past month, thanks to fresh investor interest in the company's innovation-led growth strategy.
Ather's new EL platform and Rizta scooter
The EL platform is all about flexibility and future growth, with cool updates like AtherStack(tm) 7.0 (which lets you use your voice to control things) and super-fast chargers that cut charging time in half.
Ather also rolled out Infinite Cruise(tm), made for Indian roads, plus an upgraded Rizta scooter with a touchscreen dashboard and new riding mode.
CEO Tarun Mehta says these innovations are key for scaling up production at their Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility as demand keeps climbing.