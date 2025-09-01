Gold shines, Bitcoin dims: What's happening in global markets

Bitcoin is hovering around $107,400 after last week's drop. Ethereum slid over 7% to $4,380 but still attracted a huge $4 billion into ETFs in August. Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs lost about $2 billion—showing that big investors are eyeing Ethereum's staking rewards and DeFi potential even when prices are shaky.

Simultaneous outflows from gold and Bitcoin ETFs

Both gold and Bitcoin ETFs saw outflows at the same time in late August—a rare move that hints people are feeling cautious.

With uncertainty around US Fed policies and the global economy staying unpredictable, even classic safe havens like gold and new ones like Bitcoin aren't immune to investor nerves right now.