Gold shines, Bitcoin dims: What's happening in global markets
Gold just got pricier in India—22K gold climbed over 6% this past month, moving from ₹9,150 to ₹9,705 per gram.
The main reasons? Even globally, gold nudged up to $3,477 an ounce as investors looked for safer bets.
Ethereum's ETF surge contrasts with Bitcoin's struggles
Bitcoin is hovering around $107,400 after last week's drop.
Ethereum slid over 7% to $4,380 but still attracted a huge $4 billion into ETFs in August.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs lost about $2 billion—showing that big investors are eyeing Ethereum's staking rewards and DeFi potential even when prices are shaky.
Simultaneous outflows from gold and Bitcoin ETFs
Both gold and Bitcoin ETFs saw outflows at the same time in late August—a rare move that hints people are feeling cautious.
With uncertainty around US Fed policies and the global economy staying unpredictable, even classic safe havens like gold and new ones like Bitcoin aren't immune to investor nerves right now.