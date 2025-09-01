Kaynes Technology targets ₹1,500cr semiconductor revenue by FY28

OSAT facilities coming up in Sanand and Chennai

To boost growth, Kaynes is building new OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facilities in Sanand and Chennai.

They're already running a pilot plant making samples for three major clients—commercial shipments are set to start later this financial year.

Even with US tariffs around, Kaynes is leveraging exemptions under HSN Code 8541 and plans to export products to warehouses in Singapore and Hong Kong (and Taiwan), rather than directly to the US.

The company's market cap has jumped 38% over the past year to ₹43,225 crore, with shares now at ₹6,455 each.