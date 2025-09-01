Kaynes Technology targets ₹1,500cr semiconductor revenue by FY28
Kaynes Technology, based in Mumbai, is aiming to cross ₹1,500 crore in revenue from its semiconductor segment by FY28.
Whole-Time Director & CFO Jairam Sampath says they could even beat this target with new investments planned for this year and FY27, especially as they focus on upgrading their packaging and wire bonding tech.
OSAT facilities coming up in Sanand and Chennai
To boost growth, Kaynes is building new OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facilities in Sanand and Chennai.
They're already running a pilot plant making samples for three major clients—commercial shipments are set to start later this financial year.
Even with US tariffs around, Kaynes is leveraging exemptions under HSN Code 8541 and plans to export products to warehouses in Singapore and Hong Kong (and Taiwan), rather than directly to the US.
The company's market cap has jumped 38% over the past year to ₹43,225 crore, with shares now at ₹6,455 each.