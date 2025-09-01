Voltas shares jump 2% on Nifty Midcap 150 inclusion
Voltas shares climbed 2% on Monday to ₹1,401.60, following the company's addition to the Nifty Midcap 150 index.
This development reflects Voltas's presence in India's midcap scene, even as markets remain unpredictable.
Nifty Midcap 150 inclusion: What it means for Voltas
Getting into a major index like Nifty Midcap 150 is often seen as drawing more attention from investors and potentially boosting a company's profile.
For younger investors or anyone tracking market trends, it may be viewed as a sign that Voltas is becoming a bigger player worth watching.
Voltas's financials: Quarterly vs yearly performance
While Voltas saw its quarterly revenue and profit dip compared to last year (June 2025 revenue: ₹3,938.58 crore; net profit: ₹166.49 crore), its performance over the full financial year was strong.
For FY24-25 (ending March 2025), revenue jumped to ₹15,412.79 crore and net profit soared to ₹960.28 crore—both big leaps from the previous year.
EPS growth may help keep investor interest high
Voltas's earnings per share (EPS) shot up from ₹7.62 last year to ₹25.43 in FY24-25.
This growth may suggest that the company is finding ways to deliver more value for each share—even when some quarters are tough—which could help keep investor interest high despite market ups and downs.