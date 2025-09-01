Voltas shares jump 2% on Nifty Midcap 150 inclusion

Voltas shares climbed 2% on Monday to ₹1,401.60, following the company's addition to the Nifty Midcap 150 index. This development reflects Voltas's presence in India's midcap scene, even as markets remain unpredictable.

Nifty Midcap 150 inclusion: What it means for Voltas Getting into a major index like Nifty Midcap 150 is often seen as drawing more attention from investors and potentially boosting a company's profile.

For younger investors or anyone tracking market trends, it may be viewed as a sign that Voltas is becoming a bigger player worth watching.

Voltas's financials: Quarterly vs yearly performance While Voltas saw its quarterly revenue and profit dip compared to last year (June 2025 revenue: ₹3,938.58 crore; net profit: ₹166.49 crore), its performance over the full financial year was strong.

For FY24-25 (ending March 2025), revenue jumped to ₹15,412.79 crore and net profit soared to ₹960.28 crore—both big leaps from the previous year.