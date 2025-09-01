Next Article
Supreme Industries gains 2% on profit despite sales dip
Supreme Industries's stock rose 2.01% on Monday to ₹4,561, catching investor attention even though sales dropped this quarter.
For April-June 2025 (Q1 FY26), sales dipped to ₹2,609 crore from ₹3,027 crore last quarter, but the company still pulled in a net profit of ₹177.12 crore and an EPS of 15.93.
Annual results for FY25
Looking at the bigger picture, Supreme's annual revenue for FY25 grew to ₹10,446 crore (up from ₹10,134 crore in FY24), with a yearly profit of ₹841 crore and an EPS of 75.64.
The company has stayed completely free of long-term debt for five years straight—its debt-to-equity ratio is literally zero—making it a constituent of the Nifty Midcap 150 index.