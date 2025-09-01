Supreme Industries gains 2% on profit despite sales dip

Annual results for FY25

Looking at the bigger picture, Supreme's annual revenue for FY25 grew to ₹10,446 crore (up from ₹10,134 crore in FY24), with a yearly profit of ₹841 crore and an EPS of 75.64.

The company has stayed completely free of long-term debt for five years straight—its debt-to-equity ratio is literally zero—making it a constituent of the Nifty Midcap 150 index.