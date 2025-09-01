M&M shares jump 2% on strong Q1 results
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shares climbed over 2% on Monday after the company posted solid results for Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025).
Revenue jumped 22% year-on-year to ₹45,529 crore, and net profit rose 21% to ₹3,898 crore—showing just how strong their start to the financial year has been.
Automotive business revenue up 31% YoY
SUVs and commercial vehicles led the way, helping M&M's automotive business grow revenue by 31%.
The farm segment chipped in too, up 12%.
Looking at the bigger picture: since 2021, M&M has nearly doubled its annual revenue and grown profits more than five times—a major leap in just a few years.
M&M's market position and shareholder returns
M&M is holding onto its top spot with a massive 45.2% share in tractors and a strong presence in SUVs at 27.3%.
Plus, shareholders got rewarded with a ₹25.30 per share dividend earlier this year.
Even with some recent market jitters, investors are still backing M&M for its steady performance and diverse business lineup.