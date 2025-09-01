Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2025: What to expect

What's in store for you?

Every day at 8pm Amazon will drop fresh discounts. The platform will also highlight the top 100 deals during the sale.

You can also stack up savings with cashback offers like 5% back on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards and ₹600 in rewards if you use Amazon Pay Later.

The sale is expected to kick off around September 27, just like last year. Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is coming soon too, but dates aren't out yet—so keep an eye out if you want to compare deals!