Aditya Birlas digital fashion arm raises 437 crore

TMRW's brand portfolio and recent financials

Launched in 2022, TMRW brings together youth-focused brands like Bewakoof, Wrogn, The Indian Garage Co., and Nobero. They're big with millennials and Gen Z.

Last quarter saw a strong 38% jump in revenue to ₹197 crore, thanks to e-commerce growth and new stores—but they're still working toward profitability after an EBITDA loss of ₹63 crore.