Aditya Birlas digital fashion arm raises 437 crore
Aditya Birla's digital fashion arm, TMRW, just secured ₹437 crore in fresh funding from ServiceNow Ventures.
The money will help boost their tech game—think more AI and automation—to make shopping smoother and brands stand out.
TMRW's brand portfolio and recent financials
Launched in 2022, TMRW brings together youth-focused brands like Bewakoof, Wrogn, The Indian Garage Co., and Nobero. They're big with millennials and Gen Z.
Last quarter saw a strong 38% jump in revenue to ₹197 crore, thanks to e-commerce growth and new stores—but they're still working toward profitability after an EBITDA loss of ₹63 crore.
ABFRL's performance and future plans
TMRW sits under Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (ABFRL), which reported a net loss of ₹233.7 crore on ₹1,831.4 crore revenue for the June quarter.
ABFRL plans to invest ₹500 crore by FY26 to revive brands like TMRW and is aiming for over 300 stores across India soon.