Astrophel Aerospace to develop reusable rocket engine tech with ISRO
Astrophel Aerospace, a startup from Pune, just signed a deal with IN-SPACe (part of the Department of Space) to develop reusable rocket engine tech.
Thanks to this partnership, Astrophel can now use ISRO's facilities to test key parts of its semi-cryogenic propulsion systems—a big step for Indian space innovation.
Astrophel is aiming for $5 million in fresh funding
Astrophel recently raised ₹6.84 crore and is aiming for another $5 million to keep pushing its reusable launch hopper project forward.
Impressively, they pulled off a successful engine test in 2023 on a shoestring budget.
Led by veterans from ISRO, DRDO, and HAL, the company also works on tech for clean energy and defense—showing that space startups in India are thinking big and aiming high.