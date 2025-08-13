Astrophel Aerospace to develop reusable rocket engine tech with ISRO

Astrophel is aiming for $5 million in fresh funding

Astrophel recently raised ₹6.84 crore and is aiming for another $5 million to keep pushing its reusable launch hopper project forward.

Impressively, they pulled off a successful engine test in 2023 on a shoestring budget.

Led by veterans from ISRO, DRDO, and HAL, the company also works on tech for clean energy and defense—showing that space startups in India are thinking big and aiming high.