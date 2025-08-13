Next Article
US imposes 50 tariff on Indian rubber products
The US has imposed a 50% tariff on Indian rubber products.
India's main rubber industry group (AIRIA) is asking the government to step in, saying this move will make Indian goods way pricier in the US compared to countries like Vietnam or Thailand.
AIRIA calls for urgent government support
This could seriously hurt India's rubber exports—especially for small businesses that rely on the US market.
Last year alone (2023-24), India exported ₹7,505 crore worth of rubber products to the US, creating a big trade surplus.
Now, with this new tariff, AIRIA wants urgent support: export incentives, interest-free loans, and help finding new markets so these businesses can survive and adapt.