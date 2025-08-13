US imposes 50 tariff on Indian rubber products

AIRIA calls for urgent government support

This could seriously hurt India's rubber exports—especially for small businesses that rely on the US market.

Last year alone (2023-24), India exported ₹7,505 crore worth of rubber products to the US, creating a big trade surplus.

Now, with this new tariff, AIRIA wants urgent support: export incentives, interest-free loans, and help finding new markets so these businesses can survive and adapt.