US music shops hit by highest tariffs since Great Depression
Music stores across the US are feeling the squeeze as tariffs on imported instruments have jumped to an average of 18.6%—the highest since 1933.
Shops that rely on gear from Europe and China are struggling, since there aren't many American-made options.
Local suppliers can't keep up with demand
Trent Austin of Austin Custom Brass shared that some German instruments he imports now cost $1,000 instead of $150, forcing him to raise prices for the first time in 2 1/2 years.
While he's trying to find local suppliers, options are limited.
Mike Meyer from Meyer Music says rental businesses have a bit of a buffer, but if costs keep climbing, even they might need to look to the used market, as Meyer suggested.