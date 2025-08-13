US music shops hit by highest tariffs since Great Depression

Local suppliers can't keep up with demand

Trent Austin of Austin Custom Brass shared that some German instruments he imports now cost $1,000 instead of $150, forcing him to raise prices for the first time in 2 1/2 years.

While he's trying to find local suppliers, options are limited.

Mike Meyer from Meyer Music says rental businesses have a bit of a buffer, but if costs keep climbing, even they might need to look to the used market, as Meyer suggested.