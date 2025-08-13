Next Article
India to roll out new support package for exporters
India is preparing a new support package for its exporters, right after the US doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50% over trade with Russia.
According to officials on August 13, 2025, the plan is meant to help Indian businesses handle both immediate and longer-term challenges in major export sectors.
Proposal sent to finance ministry for review
The proposal raises duty drawback rates up to 5% and brings back interest subsidies for exporters, all backed by a ₹20,000 crore fund.
There's also extra help for small businesses through easier export credit—especially those struggling with non-tariff barriers.
The commerce ministry has sent the plan to the finance ministry for review, aiming to give quick relief while keeping India's global trade options open.