Adobe raises revenue forecast amid strong demand for its software
Adobe just raised its revenue and profit forecasts for fiscal year 2025, thanks to strong demand for classics like Photoshop, InDesign, Acrobat, and Illustrator.
The company is also leaning into AI with its Firefly tool, which lets users turn text into images and videos, amid efforts to grow its AI offerings even as rivals like Figma step up their game.
Stock climbs after new projections
After announcing the new projections, Adobe's stock climbed 3% in after-hours trading.
The company now expects 2025 revenue between $23.65 billion and $23.70 billion (a bit higher than before), and it bumped up its earnings forecast too.
For Q4 ending this November, Adobe is looking at around $6.08-$6.13 billion in revenue—slightly above what analysts predicted.
Q3 revenue beats Wall Street expectations
In the third quarter (ended August 29), Adobe pulled in $5.99 billion in revenue—beating Wall Street's expectations again.
It's a good sign for anyone watching how tech companies are performing this year: Adobe's mix of established software and new AI features continues to drive revenue growth.