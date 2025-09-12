Adobe raises revenue forecast amid strong demand for its software Business Sep 12, 2025

Adobe just raised its revenue and profit forecasts for fiscal year 2025, thanks to strong demand for classics like Photoshop, InDesign, Acrobat, and Illustrator.

The company is also leaning into AI with its Firefly tool, which lets users turn text into images and videos, amid efforts to grow its AI offerings even as rivals like Figma step up their game.