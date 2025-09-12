Microsoft backs OpenAI's shift to public benefit corporation

Regulators and Musk's lawsuit loom over the plan

This move isn't just about money—it's also about who gets to call the shots in AI's future.

Regulators in California and Delaware are reviewing the plan for impacts on safety and kids.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is loudly against it, suing OpenAI for allegedly drifting from its nonprofit roots (which OpenAI denies).

The company says it's working to balance growth with real oversight.