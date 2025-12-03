Aequs IPO fully booked in just 2 hours

Aequs is unique in India as the only aerospace precision component maker operating from a single SEZ. They build everything from engine systems to landing gears and aircraft interiors. In the first half of FY2025, they pulled in ₹537 crore revenue (up 17% year-on-year), while trimming losses down to ₹17 crore.

Other details you should know

The IPO price band is set at ₹118-124 per share, but the gray market premium is around 38% over the upper price band.

The money raised will go toward paying off debt, buying new machinery, and funding acquisitions.

Allotment happens December 8 and listing is set for December 10 on BSE and NSE.