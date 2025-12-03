Aequs IPO fully booked in just 2 hours
Aequs, which makes precision parts for the aerospace industry, saw its IPO get fully subscribed within hours on Wednesday.
5.14 crore shares were bid for against 4.2 crore on offer, with retail investors especially enthusiastic—oversubscribing their portion by more than five times.
What does Aequs actually do?
Aequs is unique in India as the only aerospace precision component maker operating from a single SEZ. They build everything from engine systems to landing gears and aircraft interiors.
In the first half of FY2025, they pulled in ₹537 crore revenue (up 17% year-on-year), while trimming losses down to ₹17 crore.
Other details you should know
The IPO price band is set at ₹118-124 per share, but the gray market premium is around 38% over the upper price band.
The money raised will go toward paying off debt, buying new machinery, and funding acquisitions.
Allotment happens December 8 and listing is set for December 10 on BSE and NSE.