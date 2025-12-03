Bitcoin jumps to $93,900—what's behind the comeback?

What's driving the action?

Investors are treading carefully—there was a $59 million flow into Bitcoin ETFs on Tuesday, but worries lingered after news that Strategy Inc might sell off Bitcoin to pay debts.

On the bright side, updates from the SEC and Vanguard have sparked some hope. Plus, Coinglass says over $400 million in bearish bets got liquidated during this rally—a sign people are still playing it safe.

As Melvin Deng from QCP Group put it, these moves could help Bitcoin regain momentum, but everyone's keeping an eye on what happens next with regulations and investor mood.