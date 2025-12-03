Zerodha invests $5 million in Tijori to boost AI research tools
Zerodha just put $5 million (about ₹45 crore) into Tijori Finance, a startup focused on market intelligence.
The goal? Speed up Tijori's work on smarter, AI-powered research tools for investors.
This comes after Tijori's recent integration with Zerodha's Kite platform, where most of its users already hang out.
What does Tijori actually do?
Tijori builds AI-driven stock analysis tools—its main one is "Concall Monitor," which gives real-time transcripts from company earnings calls and flags any changes or inconsistencies in what management says over time.
Their tech has been trained on 15 years' worth of regulatory filings and investor presentations, turning messy data into practical insights for anyone tracking the markets.
What's next for Tijori?
Tijori plans to keep most of its focus on enterprise clients (about 70%), but it isn't forgetting retail users either.
Over the next six months, they're aiming to launch eight to 10 new products.
The company was started by Siddharth Hegde, Tejas Goenka, and Varun Marda.