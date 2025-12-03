Costco sues to get tariff refunds before Supreme Court decision
Costco just filed a lawsuit to try and get back money it paid in tariffs during Trump's presidency.
They're acting fast because lower courts already called these tariffs unlawful, and they want to lock in their right to a refund before the Customs and Border Protection agency begins the liquidation process on December 15.
Why does this matter?
Costco isn't alone—brands like Revlon and Bumble Bee Foods are also suing.
The Supreme Court will soon decide if these tariffs (which brought in about $90 billion) were actually legal.
If the court strikes them down, companies could see big refunds, but handling that much money back has never happened before.
This case could shape how future presidents use emergency powers for tariffs—and how businesses protect themselves when rules suddenly change.