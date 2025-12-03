Aequs, Meesho IPOs open; here are key details
Aequs and Meesho just launched their IPOs in India, and both are making waves with strong investor interest.
Aequs is aiming to raise ₹922 crore, while Meesho's offering is even bigger at ₹5,421.20 crore.
The buzz? High grey-market premiums suggest there could be solid listing gains for those getting in early.
What to know about each IPO
Aequs has set its price band at ₹118-124 per share, using funds mainly to pay down debt and upgrade machinery. Allotment happens on December 8, with shares listing on December 10—current grey-market trends point to a possible 37% gain.
Meesho's IPO is priced between ₹105-111 per share and closes on December 5. Allotment follows quickly by December 6 (or December 8 if delayed). With a potential premium of around 41%, brokerages are especially upbeat about Meesho's reach in Tier 2/3 cities, calling it an attractive bet for new-age investors looking for growth stories beyond the metros.