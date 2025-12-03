Aequs, Meesho IPOs open; here are key details

What to know about each IPO

Aequs has set its price band at ₹118-124 per share, using funds mainly to pay down debt and upgrade machinery. Allotment happens on December 8, with shares listing on December 10—current grey-market trends point to a possible 37% gain.



Meesho's IPO is priced between ₹105-111 per share and closes on December 5. Allotment follows quickly by December 6 (or December 8 if delayed). With a potential premium of around 41%, brokerages are especially upbeat about Meesho's reach in Tier 2/3 cities, calling it an attractive bet for new-age investors looking for growth stories beyond the metros.