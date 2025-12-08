Next Article
Aequs IPO: Here's what you need to know
Business
Aequs Ltd.'s IPO just wrapped up with huge demand—it was oversubscribed 104 times!
Allotment results drop on December 8, so if you applied, keep an eye out.
The ₹921 crore offering included both new shares and shares sold by existing holders.
Big buzz from retail investors + what happens next
Retail investors jumped in big, subscribing 81 times over, while institutional buyers showed even more interest.
The money raised will help Aequs pay off debt and buy new machinery for its precision manufacturing business.
Want to check if you got shares? Just head to the BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies websites with your PAN or application number.
Refunds and share credits are expected by December 9, and Aequs is set to list on NSE and BSE on December 10.