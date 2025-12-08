Aequs IPO: Here's what you need to know

Big buzz from retail investors + what happens next

Retail investors jumped in big, subscribing 81 times over, while institutional buyers showed even more interest.

The money raised will help Aequs pay off debt and buy new machinery for its precision manufacturing business.

Want to check if you got shares? Just head to the BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies websites with your PAN or application number.

Refunds and share credits are expected by December 9, and Aequs is set to list on NSE and BSE on December 10.