Asian stocks slip as China-Japan tensions heat up

Asian markets edged down on Monday—Japan's Nikkei lost 0.4%—amid fresh friction between China and Japan and signs of a slowing Japanese economy. The mood was cautious, with investors watching for what's next.

Why should you care? Big decisions are coming: The US Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate move on December 10, and while a cut is likely, nobody's sure about the outlook for 2026.

With inflation still in play and mixed signals from the US, global markets are pausing to see if this year's AI-fueled rally can last.

What else is moving the markets? Geopolitical jitters aren't just about China and Japan—central banks in Australia, Canada, and Switzerland are also in focus.

Gold is quietly climbing as China keeps adding to its reserves for the 13th month straight.

Oil is holding steady above $60 thanks to ongoing global tensions.