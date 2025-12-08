India's sovereign cloud market is booming—here's why it matters
India's homegrown "sovereign cloud" scene is set for a huge leap, growing from $2.3 billion in 2024 to a whopping $21 billion by 2033—a steady 28% jump each year.
Big names like L&T, TCS, and Airtel are already on board, with global tech giants Microsoft and Google also expanding their sovereign cloud offerings in India.
The push comes as banks, hospitals, and even Aadhaar want their data kept safe within India's borders.
What's driving the hype?
It's not just about tech bragging rights—new data protection laws and RBI rules mean companies have to keep sensitive info local.
Sovereign clouds help them do just that while staying resilient against outages or cyber threats.
With finance, healthcare, and telecom leading the charge, expect more businesses to join in as keeping data close to home becomes the new normal.