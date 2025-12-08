Pine Labs unlocks 59.5 lakh shares as lock-in ends Business Dec 08, 2025

Pine Labs is letting shareholders trade 19.8 million shares (2% of its equity) as the first phase of its post-IPO lock-in ends on December 8, with a second unlock set for December 12 for 39.7 million shares (3% of equity).

This means shares worth nearly ₹1,500 crore will soon be up for grabs in the market, with the first phase valued at ₹489.1 crore.