Samsung set to take back global DRAM crown in 2024
Samsung is poised to reclaim its spot as the world's top DRAM (dynamic random-access memory) maker by revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024.
The company is projected to post an operating profit of over $12 billion in this period, outpacing rival SK hynix and beating market expectations.
What's driving Samsung's comeback?
Most of the profit jump comes from Samsung's device solutions division, which is seeing a massive 422% increase from last year. This surge is thanks to rising DRAM prices, fueled by booming investment in AI tech.
Plus, Samsung has made big progress with high-bandwidth memory (HBM), narrowing the gap with SK hynix, who has led this space since 2013.
Why does this matter?
After losing its lead earlier last year due to HBM delays, Samsung is bouncing back as demand for AI-powered memory explodes worldwide.
Their rapid recovery shows how fast tech can shift—and why memory chips are suddenly such hot property again.