IndiGo gets more time to explain major flight delays

What caused the chaos—and how IndiGo is making up for it

Turns out, IndiGo was caught off guard by new crew work rules, which led to over 650 flights being canceled in a single day.

Since then, they've been working hard to get things back on track—flights are ramping up again and should be back to normal by December 10.

To make up for the hassle, IndiGo has refunded more than ₹610 crore to passengers and set up a Crisis Management Group to handle issues faster in the future.