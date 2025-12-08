IndiGo gets more time to explain major flight delays
IndiGo just got a little breathing room from India's aviation regulator (DGCA) to explain why so many of its flights were delayed or canceled recently.
The airline now has until 6pm on December 8 to respond to an official notice about these disruptions.
This extension came after IndiGo's CEO asked for extra time, as the DGCA wants answers about what went wrong and how passengers were affected.
What caused the chaos—and how IndiGo is making up for it
Turns out, IndiGo was caught off guard by new crew work rules, which led to over 650 flights being canceled in a single day.
Since then, they've been working hard to get things back on track—flights are ramping up again and should be back to normal by December 10.
To make up for the hassle, IndiGo has refunded more than ₹610 crore to passengers and set up a Crisis Management Group to handle issues faster in the future.