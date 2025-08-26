AGR dues: Vodafone Idea's stock tanks after government rules out help

Telecom sector under pressure from strict SC rulings

Even after the government became Vodafone Idea's largest shareholder by converting over ₹36,000 crore of dues into equity earlier this year, the company says it might not survive without more support.

The telecom sector is already under pressure from strict Supreme Court rulings and new debates around satellite spectrum pricing, making the road ahead tricky for Vodafone Idea and anyone following India's digital future.