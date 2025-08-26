Next Article
AGR dues: Vodafone Idea's stock tanks after government rules out help
Vodafone Idea's stock dropped 6.75% to ₹6.90 on Tuesday after the government made it clear there won't be any more help with its massive AGR dues—about ₹75,000 crore as of June 2025.
The company now has to start repaying this in six equal parts after March 31, 2026, which has investors worried.
Telecom sector under pressure from strict SC rulings
Even after the government became Vodafone Idea's largest shareholder by converting over ₹36,000 crore of dues into equity earlier this year, the company says it might not survive without more support.
The telecom sector is already under pressure from strict Supreme Court rulings and new debates around satellite spectrum pricing, making the road ahead tricky for Vodafone Idea and anyone following India's digital future.