Zydus Lifesciences reports strong Q1FY26 results, issues dividend
Zydus Lifesciences just reported solid growth for the April-June 2025 quarter, with revenue climbing to ₹6,573.7 crore—up from the June 2024 quarter's ₹6,207.5 crore—and net profit rising slightly to ₹1,486.6 crore.
Still, the stock slipped 2.78% on Tuesday to ₹994.70.
Investors saw a dip despite low debt-to-equity ratio
Even with these strong numbers and a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13 (which signals financial stability), investors saw a dip.
Zydus also announced an ₹11 per share dividend with an effective date of July 25, 2025, which is good news if you're a shareholder.
Annual revenue and net profit comparisons show steady growth
Looking at the bigger picture: over the past year (ending March 2025), Zydus's annual revenue jumped to ₹23,241.5 crore from ₹19,547.4 crore, and net profit surged by more than ₹780 crore compared to last year—showing steady long-term growth even if markets react unpredictably in the short run.