Vishal Mega Mart's stock jumps 2% on strong financial results
Vishal Mega Mart's stock rose 2% to ₹151.97 on Tuesday, riding a wave of strong financial results.
The company's revenue nearly doubled over three years, hitting ₹10,716 crore in FY25 (up from ₹5,588 crore in FY22), while net profit tripled to ₹632 crore.
Impressive growth and 0 debt
For anyone watching the market or thinking about investing, Vishal Mega Mart is showing serious growth—earnings per share tripled to ₹1.40 and return on equity climbed to nearly 10%.
They've kept a zero debt-to-equity ratio too, which hints at smart money management.
Quarterly numbers and employee stock options
Quarterly numbers were solid: revenue jumped from ₹2,596 crore last June to ₹3,140 crore this June (2025), with net profit up as well.
Plus, the company just allotted nearly 80 lakh new shares after employees exercised stock options, coinciding with its upbeat stock performance.