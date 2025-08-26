UltraTech Cement's stock performance: Decoding key metrics Business Aug 26, 2025

UltraTech Cement's stock closed at ₹12,589 on August 25, reflecting a 1.25% decline over the past week—even though it's up nearly 3% this month.

The company's financials look steady, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and earnings per share at ₹237.35.