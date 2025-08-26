Asian Paints's stock slips 2.33% in past week

Shares were last seen at ₹2,488.8

Trading activity was a bit quieter lately, with volumes just below the weekly average.

As of Tuesday morning, shares were last seen at ₹2,488.8 and Asian Paints's total value stood at a hefty ₹2.39 lakh crore.

With a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48 and earnings per share at ₹37.5, these numbers give investors some perspective on how Asian Paints is performing in today's shifting market.