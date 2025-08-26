Next Article
Power Grid's stock dips 2.14% this week
Power Grid's stock has slipped lately, dropping 2.14% this week and 2.72% over the past month, last traded at ₹281.55 as of 09:22am on August 26, 2025.
The company's market cap sits at ₹2.64 lakh crore with a P/E ratio of 17.13—showing it's facing some market pressure right now.
Trading volume surpasses weekly average
Even with the recent price dip, people are actively trading Power Grid shares—over 74 lakh changed hands recently, beating the weekly average.
On the last trading day, it closed slightly higher at ₹283.35 with solid volume again.
