Kotak Bank's stock dips slightly, closing at ₹1,986.60 per share

Trading volume and key financial ratios

Trading volume was lower than usual—about 2.37 million shares swapped hands versus the weekly average of nearly 2.95 million.

Still, Kotak Bank holds steady with a hefty market cap of ₹3.94 lakh crore and an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹96.31.

Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits at 20.59, showing it's staying pretty resilient even with these minor ups and downs in trading and investor mood lately.