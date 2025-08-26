Next Article
Kotak Bank's stock dips slightly, closing at ₹1,986.60 per share
Kotak Mahindra Bank's stock dipped slightly this week, down 0.9% as of August 26, 2025.
Shares closed at ₹1,986.60 on the previous trading day, marking a small drop from the previous close.
This suggests some recent market challenges for the bank.
Trading volume and key financial ratios
Trading volume was lower than usual—about 2.37 million shares swapped hands versus the weekly average of nearly 2.95 million.
Still, Kotak Bank holds steady with a hefty market cap of ₹3.94 lakh crore and an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹96.31.
Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits at 20.59, showing it's staying pretty resilient even with these minor ups and downs in trading and investor mood lately.