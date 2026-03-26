AI boom lifts chip companies, NVIDIA leads the charge
Thanks to the explosion of artificial intelligence, chip companies are now some of the world's biggest players: Seven are in the top 25 most valuable companies.
NVIDIA is leading this charge, jumping from $661 billion to nearly $4.3 trillion in value.
It's a clear sign that semiconductors have become a huge deal in our tech-filled lives.
Other chipmakers also benefit from AI demand
It's not just NVIDIA riding this wave. Memory chip makers like Micron are thriving as demand outpaces supply, and networking giants like Broadcom are busy powering up expanding data centers.
Even ASML, which builds machines for making advanced chips, is seeing orders surge. Big names like TSMC, Samsung, and SK Hynix remain essential too—cranking out the high-tech chips that keep all this AI running smoothly.