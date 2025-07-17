Next Article
AI boom lifts TSMC's sales growth forecast to 30%
TSMC, the world's top contract chipmaker, just bumped up its 2025 sales growth forecast to about 30% after a huge profit jump this quarter.
The main reason? Sky-high demand for AI chips powering everything from data centers to advanced computing.
Their Q2 profit soared by 61% compared to last year, showing how much the AI wave is boosting business.
AI is not hype, it's shaping real industries fast
If you're into tech or just curious about where things are headed, this matters.
TSMC's high-performance chips now make up most of its sales—proof that AI isn't hype, it's shaping real industries fast.
Despite new tariffs and currency ups and downs, TSMC is investing billions globally in new plants because they're betting big on an AI-powered future.