India's office REITs are on a roll—gaining over 15% this year

A fresh face is joining the scene: Knowledge Realty Trust, backed by Blackstone and Sattva Developers, is set to launch as India's fourth office REIT by late 2025. With a hefty portfolio of 48 million sq ft of Grade A offices, it reflects how global companies and big investors are betting big on Indian workspaces.

Global capability centers now make up 60% of leasing

Global capability centers (think tech hubs for major companies) now make up as much as 60% of leasing in these REITs—a huge jump from their share just a few years ago.

Occupancy rates are close to 90%, showing strong demand for premium offices.

Plus, India (alongside China) is one of Asia's fastest-growing REIT markets right now.