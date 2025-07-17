Next Article
Fortis shares gain 2% after steady Q4 results, dividend announcement
Fortis Healthcare's shares rose 2.06% on Thursday, closing at ₹811.55, after the company posted steady financial results.
It was one of the top performers on the Nifty Midcap 150, catching investors' attention.
Fortis's revenue for March 2025 hits ₹2,007 crore
If you're into stocks or just curious about how companies grow, Fortis is showing what consistency looks like.
Their revenue for March 2025 hit ₹2,007 crore (up from last year), and while quarterly profit dipped a bit, annual profit actually jumped 25%.
That's a sign they're running things efficiently.
Fortis also announced a ₹1 per share dividend this week
Fortis also announced a ₹1 per share dividend this week—so shareholders get rewarded too.
With steady growth and regular dividends, Fortis is positioning itself as a solid pick for anyone looking for reliable returns in healthcare.