Investors are chasing Anthropic, as $100 billion valuation looms
Anthropic, the AI company started by siblings Daniela and Dario Amodei in 2021, is catching major investor attention—so much so that its valuation could soon top $100 billion.
What's wild is they aren't even out there asking for money right now; investors are just lining up after Anthropic hit a $61.5 billion valuation earlier this year.
Claude boosts revenue from $3B to $4B in no time
A big reason for all the buzz? Their AI chatbot, Claude, has helped boost annual revenue from $3 billion to $4 billion in no time.
Tech giants like Amazon and Google are already backing them. Plus, this whole wave of investors throwing money at promising AI startups (even before they ask) is becoming a real trend in Silicon Valley.
So far, Anthropic hasn't said anything about new deals—but clearly, everyone wants a piece of the action.