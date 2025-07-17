WeWork India plans ₹3,500 crore IPO this August

WeWork India is 1 of India's biggest flexible workspace providers

Since launching in 2017, WeWork India has become one of the country's biggest flexible workspace providers—think coworking spaces for startups and global companies alike.

They run nearly 60 centers with over 94,000 desks across major cities, all under a licensing deal with the global WeWork brand.

Embassy Group owns most of the company (76%), while WeWork Global holds a smaller stake.