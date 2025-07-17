WeWork India plans ₹3,500 crore IPO this August
WeWork India is planning a ₹3,500 crore ($407 million) IPO in August 2025.
The money will come from selling 43.75 million shares owned by its main promoters, Embassy Buildcon LLP and 1 Ariel Way Tenant Ltd.
WeWork India is 1 of India's biggest flexible workspace providers
Since launching in 2017, WeWork India has become one of the country's biggest flexible workspace providers—think coworking spaces for startups and global companies alike.
They run nearly 60 centers with over 94,000 desks across major cities, all under a licensing deal with the global WeWork brand.
Embassy Group owns most of the company (76%), while WeWork Global holds a smaller stake.
WeWork India joins other coworking brands heading for public markets
WeWork India recently raised funds to cut down debt and got a $100 million boost from WeWork Global back in 2021.
Big names like JM Financial and ICICI Securities are managing the IPO.
With this move, WeWork India joins other coworking brands like Smartworks and Awfis heading for public markets as demand for flexible workspaces keeps growing.