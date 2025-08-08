Next Article
AI chatbots can't replace Google yet, says Airbnb CEO
Airbnb's CEO Brian Chesky says AI chatbots like ChatGPT are not ready to take Google's place for finding new users just yet.
He pointed out that while these AI tools can help companies like Airbnb, they work best when customized for specific needs.
AI already cutting down customer support requests
Airbnb's new AI upgrades have already cut down customer support requests by 15%.
Right now, their 13 AI models handle chats in English across the US, with more languages coming soon.
Next up: smarter booking management and trip planning, plus better search features—all powered by AI.