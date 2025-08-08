Titan's profits soar 53% in standout 1st quarter Business Aug 08, 2025

Titan just posted a standout first quarter for FY26, with profits jumping 53% year-on-year to ₹1,091 crore.

Total income climbed 21% to ₹14,966 crore, thanks mostly to the jewelry segment, which grew by 19% even with high gold prices and a tricky market.