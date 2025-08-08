Next Article
Titan's profits soar 53% in standout 1st quarter
Titan just posted a standout first quarter for FY26, with profits jumping 53% year-on-year to ₹1,091 crore.
Total income climbed 21% to ₹14,966 crore, thanks mostly to the jewelry segment, which grew by 19% even with high gold prices and a tricky market.
Jewelry segment drives growth
Watches saw strong growth too—up 24%, hitting ₹1,273 crore—while eyecare rose by 13%. Titan's newer businesses also impressed with a 35% jump.
Despite these wins, shares dipped slightly on Wednesday to ₹3,414.95.
As MD CK Venkataraman put it, this quarter really shows the strength of Titan's diverse business model.