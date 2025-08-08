SC's JSW-BPSL case rewind: What it means for corporate India

Why the case matters

It's more than just corporate drama—over ₹2,500 crore is at stake, and the outcome could shape how big bankruptcies are handled in India.

Creditors argue that BPSL's old bosses shouldn't get a say after running things into the ground, while former promoters claim JSW didn't follow through with promised funds.

The court now has to decide if financial backers' choices can be challenged even after approval.

If you care about how high-stakes business battles play out—and what it means for jobs and the economy—this is one to watch.