AI could add $1.7 trillion to India's economy by 2035, says government

The IndiaAI Mission has set aside ₹10,300 crore over five years for things like better tech infrastructure, helping startups, building homegrown AI tools, and training people in new skills. They've also ramped up GPU power—think faster computers—to support all this innovation.

Jobs, skills, and making AI work for everyone

India's tech workforce is already huge and set to grow even more as AI takes off—there are plans to more than double the AI talent pool by 2027.

Plus, programs like Bhashini and BharatGen are making sure AI tools work in Indian languages so that everyone—not just English speakers—can benefit from these advances.