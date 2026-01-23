AI could add $550B to India's key sectors by 2035, says PwC

PwC sees India as a role model for making AI both powerful and fair—showing other countries how tech can drive progress without leaving people behind. Their framework focuses on not just efficiency but also transparency, sustainability, good governance, resilience, and financial discipline.

Maharashtra goes all-in on AI innovation

Maharashtra's Chief Minister shared how the state is using a Marathi-language AI app to help farmers with crop advice and pesticide tips.

Plans are also underway for an "AI city" and scrapping old laws to make room for more tech-driven progress.

As PwC's Sanjeev Krishan put it: "AI is more than a technological leap; it's a nation building force." especially when investments support both innovation and equal opportunity.